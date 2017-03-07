Janet Garrott Grella

Janet Garrott Grella

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Highline Times

Vixit!* Beloved wife, sister, aunt, stepmother, grandmother and dear friend to all; Janet died as she lived, boldly, fearlessly, surrounded by family and friends and deeply loved. Janet was born in Lafayette, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Sun Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for King County was issued at March 13 at 1:04PM PDT

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC