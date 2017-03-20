Injured Bald Eagle Rescued
An injured America Bald Eagle was rescued last week near the entry to a Standring Lane private drive, below Salmon Creek in Burien. The Eagle was picked up by Puget Sound Wildcare and nursed back to health at its Kent facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.
