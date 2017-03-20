Injured Bald Eagle Rescued

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued

An injured America Bald Eagle was rescued last week near the entry to a Standring Lane private drive, below Salmon Creek in Burien. The Eagle was picked up by Puget Sound Wildcare and nursed back to health at its Kent facility.

