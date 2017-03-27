How healthy are salmon in our local c...

How healthy are salmon in our local creeks and watershed? Find out April 6

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Waterland Blog

Come to the Burien Community Center on Thursday, April 6 to hear findings from the Community Salmon Investigation for Highline. Mary Eidmann from the City of Burien will share how you can get involved to help clean up polluted runoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) 2 hr Dead Mothers Club 29
News Asian American students push to reveal what the... Mar 22 read3444 1
News Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06) Mar 12 Bob 3
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for King County was issued at March 28 at 7:00PM PDT

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC