How healthy are salmon in our local creeks and watershed? Find out April 6
Come to the Burien Community Center on Thursday, April 6 to hear findings from the Community Salmon Investigation for Highline. Mary Eidmann from the City of Burien will share how you can get involved to help clean up polluted runoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
