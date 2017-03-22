Homeless advocates duel with citizens...

Homeless advocates duel with citizens' crime concerns at Burien Council

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Waterland Blog

Homeless or near homeless from Burien and beyond urged for passionate concern and support while other, just as passionate citizens, sought relief from crime and the leftovers of drug addiction in neighborhoods and public spaces at a two hour marathon council meeting Monday night . The Burien City Council is considering possible solutions to homeless issues, with the potential of opening a day care center.

