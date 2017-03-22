Homeless advocates duel with citizens' crime concerns at Burien Council
Homeless or near homeless from Burien and beyond urged for passionate concern and support while other, just as passionate citizens, sought relief from crime and the leftovers of drug addiction in neighborhoods and public spaces at a two hour marathon council meeting Monday night . The Burien City Council is considering possible solutions to homeless issues, with the potential of opening a day care center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mar 24
|Geezer Files
|28
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC