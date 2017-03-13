Hit and run driver crashes car into h...

Hit and run driver crashes car into house in Burien Monday morning, runs away

The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that around 4 a.m. on Monday morning , a vehicle crashed into a house near SW 136th Street and 1st Ave SW . No injures to any humans were reported, although since police have yet to find the suspect, it's unknown if they were injured.

