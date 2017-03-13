Hit and run driver crashes car into house in Burien Monday morning, runs away
The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that around 4 a.m. on Monday morning , a vehicle crashed into a house near SW 136th Street and 1st Ave SW . No injures to any humans were reported, although since police have yet to find the suspect, it's unknown if they were injured.
