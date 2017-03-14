High School senior killed in accidental shooting in White Center Friday night
Donovan Spann, 18 - a senior at Burien's Highline High School - was tragically killed in an accidental shooting on Friday night, March 10, Highline Public Schools announced Monday. The King County Sheriff's Office said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a house in the 10200 block of 23rd Ct. SW in the White Center area .
