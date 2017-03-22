Here is the latest Washington news fr...

Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

A youth bowling coach from the Seattle area has been charged with possessing images of child pornography that show him sexually abusing one of his team members. Seattlepi.com reports that 53-year-old Ty Treddenbarger of Burien remains held on $500,000 bail after authorities say he admitted to abusing two teens.

