Family of murdered JBLM soldier offer reward

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The family of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier who was found shot to death in September is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The King County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Hovey of Sacramento was a month from deploying when he was fatally shot in Burien, Washington.

