Family of murder victim offer $10,000 for information
Summary- Family members of murder victim Timothy Hovey are offering $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. Hovey, 27, was shot on September 4th after he walked away from a party at a house in the area of S128th St and 22nd Ave S. Story- Timothy Hovey was a JBLM soldier who was a month from deploying when he was shot and killed.
