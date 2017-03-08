Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offers ...

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offers reward for information on fatal hit and run in Burien

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you $1000.00 cash for any information that leads to the arrest and charge of the suspect responsible for the Hit & Run death of victim APRIL FAIT. Friends and Family of the victim are offering an additional $ 2,000.00 cash to help solve this case.

