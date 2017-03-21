City Manager's Report: Landslide stabilized, owner coordinating with city
On the morning of March 16, the City of Normandy Park was notified that there had been significant slope movement and erosion of the road at 10th Place SW . The slope is continuing to move, and with heavy rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, there is the potential for further damage to the road and utilities in the area and to property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Normandy Park Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Doodle Tromp
|27
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC