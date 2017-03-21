City Manager's Report: Landslide stab...

City Manager's Report: Landslide stabilized, owner coordinating with city

On the morning of March 16, the City of Normandy Park was notified that there had been significant slope movement and erosion of the road at 10th Place SW . The slope is continuing to move, and with heavy rain in the forecast for the next couple of days, there is the potential for further damage to the road and utilities in the area and to property.

