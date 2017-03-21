City Council approves new employee to handle public records requests
The Burien City Council on Monday unanimously voted to hire a full-time person to set up an efficient program and make public records available to the public when demanded under the state's open meetings and records laws. Public records requests are an ongoing problem of many cities, and in Burien requests for public records are often delayed and city officials say that outstrips the ability of the Burien staff to fulfill them.
