Citizens asked to volunteer to help 'Clean Up Burien' on Saturday, March 18

A group of citizens is asking for Volunteers to help 'Clean Up Burien' on Saturday, March 18, from 9 - 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the city, and are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Town Square Park near City Hall, located at SW 152nd Street and 5th Place SW. "I am hoping to make this a monthly, or at the very least, a bi-monthly event," Organizer Christine Lopez told The B-Town Blog.

