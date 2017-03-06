Charge: White Center sexual assault leaves woman in coma

A 55-year-old woman is left in a medically induced coma after a 21-year-old man sexually assaulted her and beat her face beyond recognition, King County prosecutors say. A 55-year-old woman is left in a medically induced coma after a 21-year-old man sexually assaulted her and beat her face beyond recognition, King County prosecutors say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.