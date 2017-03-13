Burien teen dies in accidental shooti...

Burien teen dies in accidental shooting, close friend booked

A 17-year-old boy has been booked into King County youth detention for manslaughter after police say he killed a close friend in an accidental shooting south of Seattle. Highline High School principal Vicki Fisher told the Seattle Times that 18-year-old Spann was on track to graduate in June from New Starts alternative high school.

