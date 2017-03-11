Burien, SeaTac Police, ordered by She...

Burien, SeaTac Police, ordered by Sheriff not to enforce federal ICE warrants

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

Burien, SeaTac police and King County Sheriff's deputies were told Friday that ICE immigration warrants are not enforceable because a federal court does not issue such warrants. Asking any person about their immigration status is a violation of the Constitution, Sheriff John Urquhart said Friday in a procedure order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened... Mar 7 Hillary got thumped 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC