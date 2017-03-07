Burien Police recover stolen car Monday night; two male suspects escape

Burien Police recovered a stolen vehicle on SW 112th Street and 1st Ave. South in Burien shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday night, March 6. Police told The B-Town Blog that just before 9 p.m., a deputy was northbound on 1st Ave South and stopped at a red light at S 128th Street. As the deputy waited for the light to change he ran the license plates of the vehicle in front of him, a 2017 Nissan Altima.

