Burien man in jail after Native American beaten last week

A 24-year-old Burien man remains jailed on a charge of malicious harassment, a hate crime, for allegedly beating a Native American man at a bowling alley last week, according to King County prosecutors. According to charging papers, Joshua Ray Moore was at HiLine Lanes early on March 15 when he approached a stranger who was sitting on a bench and said, "I don't like Indians."

