Burien man in jail after Native American beaten last week
A 24-year-old Burien man remains jailed on a charge of malicious harassment, a hate crime, for allegedly beating a Native American man at a bowling alley last week, according to King County prosecutors. According to charging papers, Joshua Ray Moore was at HiLine Lanes early on March 15 when he approached a stranger who was sitting on a bench and said, "I don't like Indians."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|Geezer Files
|28
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC