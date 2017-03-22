Burien Lions & Environmental Science Center holding beach clean-up April 22
Join the Burien Lions Club and Environmental Science Center for some spring cleaning on the beach and on the trails of Seahurst Park on Earth Day - Saturday, April 22. "This Earth Day you can pitch in to rid the park of trash and learn of ways to get involved in the community from the Burien Lions Club."
