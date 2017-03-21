Asian American students push to reveal what the 'model minority' myth hides
There are 1 comment on the WGBH story from 18 hrs ago, titled Asian American students push to reveal what the 'model minority' myth hides.
Ekk Sisavatdy, left, helps an incoming freshman at Highline College in Burien, Washington, as part of a program that assists Asian American and Pacific Islander students. Between three jobs and a full academic course schedule, University of Washington senior Sam Le is always on the go.

#1 6 hrs ago
The "model minority myth" is just another stereotype that tars all Asians with the same brush. Not everyone is born with a silver spoon in their mouth. East Asians and Southeast Asians come from totally different socio-economic backgrounds and upbringing, and there are also cultural and financial hurdles to overcome for most. Many Southeast Asians would probably echo the same sentiment. It's a choice between study or work, and it's usually the latter for most. Many immigrant families who came here on a refugee status from Southeast Asia also wanted their kids to get a good education, something they never got to have in their home countries due to struggling to make ends meet to support the family. They also emphasize education as a mandate a lot and this often places great pressure on their kids to succeed. There obviously should be more assistance for Southeast Asians who wish to pursue and complete higher education but don't know where to start and get no career advice from their non-English speaking families who are pretty much working class folks. The Asian American identity differs between different Asian minority groups depending on the level of assimilation they've had, but there is also no desire to fully assimilate either.
