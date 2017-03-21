There are on the WGBH story from 18 hrs ago, titled Asian American students push to reveal what the 'model minority' myth hides. In it, WGBH reports that:

Ekk Sisavatdy, left, helps an incoming freshman at Highline College in Burien, Washington, as part of a program that assists Asian American and Pacific Islander students. Between three jobs and a full academic course schedule, University of Washington senior Sam Le is always on the go.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGBH.