'A troubled man, a police chase in Burien and the mystery of a cop's lost AR-15'
In December, 2015, we reported how a Burien Police officer lost a semi-automatic rifle that fell out of the back of his patrol SUV that had stopped to deploy spike strips during a pursuit. Turns out that the lost Bushmaster XM15-E2S was recently found in the apartment of a two-time felon, and The Seattle Times has an excellent story about its mysterious discovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|21 min
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Asian American students push to reveal what the...
|Mar 22
|read3444
|1
|Javier Casio took gap year (Nov '06)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|3
|Sikh man is 'getting back to normal,' heartened...
|Mar 7
|Hillary got thumped
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC