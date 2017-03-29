'A troubled man, a police chase in Bu...

'A troubled man, a police chase in Burien and the mystery of a cop's lost AR-15'

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The Waterland Blog

In December, 2015, we reported how a Burien Police officer lost a semi-automatic rifle that fell out of the back of his patrol SUV that had stopped to deploy spike strips during a pursuit. Turns out that the lost Bushmaster XM15-E2S was recently found in the apartment of a two-time felon, and The Seattle Times has an excellent story about its mysterious discovery.

