'A car comes flying through my front yard!': Police seek hit-and-run driver in Burien
Police are searching for the driver who made a spectacular crash in front of a Burien home, then ran from the scene. It was just before 4 a.m. when a car crashed and flipped over in the 13600 block of 1st Ave. SW -- about a block from Kennedy Catholic High School.
