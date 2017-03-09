34th Legislative District Telephone Town Hall will be Wednesday, March 15

A Telephone Town Hall for residents in the 34th Legislative District - which includes the Burien area - will be held on Wednesday, March 15, from 6 - 7 p.m. Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 34th district, and residents will be able to listen live and speak with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116287.

