Woman killed in hit & run in Burien F...

Woman killed in hit & run in Burien Friday night identified as April Fait, 73

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Waterland Blog

The woman killed by a hit and run driver - who is still at large - outside the Highline Performing Arts Center Friday night, Feb. 24, has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner's Office as April Brown Fait, 73. April was tragically killed just before 7 p.m. when she was crossing S. 152nd to enter the center to see a grandchild perform in the St. Francis of Assisi production of "Annie, Jr." "April still worked for HIghline School District and when I asked about retiring, she wondered what she would do every day," her cousin, Marty Katkansky, wrote on Facebook . "It saddens me that she will never enjoy retirement, but she did what she wanted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC