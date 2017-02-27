Woman killed in hit & run in Burien Friday night identified as April Fait, 73

The woman killed by a hit and run driver - who is still at large - outside the Highline Performing Arts Center Friday night, Feb. 24, has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner's Office as April Brown Fait, 73. April was tragically killed just before 7 p.m. when she was crossing S. 152nd to enter the center to see a grandchild perform in the St. Francis of Assisi production of "Annie, Jr." "April still worked for HIghline School District and when I asked about retiring, she wondered what she would do every day," her cousin, Marty Katkansky, wrote on Facebook . "It saddens me that she will never enjoy retirement, but she did what she wanted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.