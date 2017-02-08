Update on the Port of Seattle's Flight Corridor Safety Program: Online Open House is Live
Dear Airport Neighbors: We are contacting you because you've expressed an interest in the Port of Seattle's Flight Corridor Safety Program and Replanting Plan, a program that replaces over-height trees with native, low-growing trees and shrubs in Sea-Tac Airport's flight corridor. On February 1, the Port hosted an open house on the program at the SeaTac Community Center, which about 85 members of the community attended.
