Update on the Port of Seattle's Fligh...

Update on the Port of Seattle's Flight Corridor Safety Program: Online Open House is Live

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Highline Times

Dear Airport Neighbors: We are contacting you because you've expressed an interest in the Port of Seattle's Flight Corridor Safety Program and Replanting Plan, a program that replaces over-height trees with native, low-growing trees and shrubs in Sea-Tac Airport's flight corridor. On February 1, the Port hosted an open house on the program at the SeaTac Community Center, which about 85 members of the community attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at February 08 at 8:42PM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC