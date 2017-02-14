Students at Hazel Valley School get V...

Students at Hazel Valley School get Valentine greetings from Teachers Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Waterland Blog

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 , Teachers at Burien's Hazel Valley Elementary School greeted students with welcome signs and cheers as they arrived on campus to send a message of inclusion for all students: This was the latest of several events at Highline Public Schools planned by the Highline Education Association , the teachers' union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) 21 hr Steven1958 7
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC