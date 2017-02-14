St. Francis of Assisi School's 'Annie...

St. Francis of Assisi School's 'Annie Jr.' will be Feb. 24 & Feb. 25

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Waterland Blog

St. Francis of Assisi School - in collaboration with Hi-Liners Musical Theatre - proudly presents 'Annie Jr.' on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25! With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

