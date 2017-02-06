Snow storm knocks out power for nearl...

Snow storm knocks out power for nearly 8000 in area

The snowstorm that arrived and began accumulating in earnest in the early morning hours of Feb. 6 knocked out power for nearly 8000 customers in the Burien area. The outage stretched from North Highline at 112th Street SW down to the edge of Lake Burien on 152nd SW in the south and across HWY 509 up over to Puget Sound in the west surrounding and extending into the residential area near Seahurst Park.

