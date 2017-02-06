Snow storm causes outages, closes just about everything in region Monday
Lots of snow has caused numerous power outages in the region, as well as school and other closures on Monday, Feb. 6. Here's how this storm - which dumped around 5-6 inches of snow - has affected our area : City Hall is open until 2 p.m. Monday and will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday . Power has gone out for most Burien residents.
