"Sex with Strangers" at Burien Actor'...

"Sex with Strangers" at Burien Actor's Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Highline Times

Baby, it's cold outside. Not only in the real world, but also in the world of "Sex with Strangers" at Burien Actor's Theatre, which opens on February 10 and runs for four weekends until March 5. The opening scene of "Sex with Strangers" is reminiscent of a typical dime store romance novel: A down-on-her-luck novelist is curled up inside a rural Michigan bed-and-breakfast reading the manuscript to her latest novel which may or may never be published.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for King County was issued at February 14 at 2:08PM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC