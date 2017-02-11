"Sex with Strangers" at Burien Actor's Theatre
Baby, it's cold outside. Not only in the real world, but also in the world of "Sex with Strangers" at Burien Actor's Theatre, which opens on February 10 and runs for four weekends until March 5. The opening scene of "Sex with Strangers" is reminiscent of a typical dime store romance novel: A down-on-her-luck novelist is curled up inside a rural Michigan bed-and-breakfast reading the manuscript to her latest novel which may or may never be published.
