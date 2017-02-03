REMINDER: Learn about movie music at ...

REMINDER: Learn about movie music at Film Office Happy Hour Tues., Feb. 7

Local Film & Music Producer David Templeton will present at the next Burien Film Office Happy Hour, to be held this coming Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.at the Tin Theater. Doors open for networking at 5:30 p.m. : Local film composer David Templeton will be featured at the next Burien Film Office Happy Hour coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 7, starting at 6 p.m. at the Tin Theater.

