Red Rover Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of Das Ende

Thursday Feb 23

Red Rover Theatre Company presents the world premiere of "Das Ende" , a full-length play by Duane Kelly. In order to remove a curse on her family in Seattle, Mathilde must return a stolen manuscript at the same time that its dead author seeks it.

