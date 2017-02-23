POLL: What do YOU think? Two revised designs released for City of Burien logo

After two proposed new logos for the City of Burien were presented by Tacoma agency JayRay - and rejected last October - two new revised ones were released this week. The City Council will likely discuss and vote on which of these two logos to approve at Monday night's Study Session: TAKE OUR POLL: We'd like to know what YOU think - please tell us which logo you prefer in our Poll below: On February 27, 2017, the Burien City Council will vote on a new logo for the City of Burien.

