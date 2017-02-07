Police seeking public help in Hit & R...

Police seeking public help in Hit & Run death in Burien

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Burien this weekend. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Honda SUV and will be missing the driver's side mirror.

