Organizers thank all who made the 2017 'Empty Bowls' a record-setting success

Friday Feb 3

Burien Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, Discover Burien, Highline Food Bank, and the White Center Food Bank would like to thank all the donors and participants who made the 2017 Burien Empty Bowls event a success. "We are so blessed to have such a wonderful community that provides all the handmade bowls, delicious soups, bread, cookies, and coffee," organizers said.

