Organizers thank all who made the 2017 'Empty Bowls' a record-setting success
Burien Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, Discover Burien, Highline Food Bank, and the White Center Food Bank would like to thank all the donors and participants who made the 2017 Burien Empty Bowls event a success. "We are so blessed to have such a wonderful community that provides all the handmade bowls, delicious soups, bread, cookies, and coffee," organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC