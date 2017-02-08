Northwest Symphony Orchestra "Valentines Concert" is Feb. 10
Northwest Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce their "Valentines Concert" on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien. This concert is part of the NWSO's 30th Anniversary Season and features Anniversary Overture by Northwest composer Roger Treece, Tchaikovsky's popular Piano Concerto #1 with internationally known soloist Sown Le Choi, and Symphony #4 by Ludwig van Beethoven.
