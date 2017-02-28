Move over Mona Lisa, Jennifer Bloom prefers painting portraits of pets
She can capture the personality of any dog, cat or even fish on canvas. The classically trained painter said she hit her stride when she switched to canine and feline companions for her models.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man shot in driveway
|8 hr
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC