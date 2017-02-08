Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Cafe

Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Cafe

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Highline Times

Discover Burien is proud to announce new member Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Cafe! We would like to personally invite you in helping us host the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, February 10th at 12 pm. Join us for Gelato and Italian Hot Chocolate samples, door prizes and a look into their new location in Olde Burien.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for King County was issued at February 09 at 1:16AM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC