Discover Burien is proud to announce new member Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Cafe! We would like to personally invite you in helping us host the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, February 10th at 12 pm. Join us for Gelato and Italian Hot Chocolate samples, door prizes and a look into their new location in Olde Burien.

