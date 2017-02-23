Local Historians seek state recogniti...

Local Historians seek state recognition for infamous 1947 flying disc story

Local historic group the Maury Island Incident Historical Society has submitted a Resolution to Washington State Senators Karen Keiser and Sharon Nelson that calls for the Washington State Senate to: "pause and acknowledge the seventieth anniversary of the June 21, 1947, Maury Island Incident, the 1947 'Summer of the Saucers' popular culture phenomenon launched worldwide by these controversial events, the first reference to the characters now popularly known as "men in black," and further, to recognize and honor the heroism and service of Army Air Corps Intelligence Officers Capt. William L. Davidson and Lt.

