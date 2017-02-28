LETTER: Why is Burien using a convicted felon to do animal enforcement?
Why is Burien using a violent, convicted felon to do animal enforcement law in Burien? Why is Burien using the CARES contractor who provided false information about their employee still being employed by the city? Honesty is the most important attribute in any city government. And it extends to all contractors who work for city government as well, especially those who work in Burien law enforcement.
