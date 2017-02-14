Legislature considers adding four seats to Port of Seattle Commission
South King County will get more representation on the Port of Seattle Commission under legislation introduced this week in the Washington Legislature. The bill - HB 1999 - would create a nine district Port Commission to replace the five districts now and with district boundaries the same as King County Council districts.
