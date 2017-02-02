Fundraiser set up for Wilmer Donis, hit by car on Ambaum Jan. 24

As we previously reported , just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, a man named Wilmer Donis was struck by a vehicle driven by an uninsured driver on the 13800 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien. And now, a GoFundMe page has been created to help Wilmer and his family, with the goal of raising $10,000: Wilmer was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, which included multiple bone fractures to his pelvis, fibula, arm, face and more, according to his family, which added: "The situation could have been much graver if the windshield of the vehicle didn't cushion his impact.

