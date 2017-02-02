Fundraiser set up for Wilmer Donis, h...

Fundraiser set up for Wilmer Donis, hit by car on Ambaum Jan. 24

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Waterland Blog

As we previously reported , just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, a man named Wilmer Donis was struck by a vehicle driven by an uninsured driver on the 13800 block of Ambaum Blvd. SW in Burien. And now, a GoFundMe page has been created to help Wilmer and his family, with the goal of raising $10,000: Wilmer was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, which included multiple bone fractures to his pelvis, fibula, arm, face and more, according to his family, which added: "The situation could have been much graver if the windshield of the vehicle didn't cushion his impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burien Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women looking to have sex in Renton Nov '16 Rancherorob 3
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Burien Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burien Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for King County was issued at February 02 at 4:00PM PST

Burien Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burien Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Burien, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC