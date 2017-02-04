Fatal hit & run kills pedestrian in B...

Fatal hit & run kills pedestrian in Burien Saturday morning; police seeking help

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Waterland Blog

The King County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a hit & run killed a pedestrian in the 12600 block of 1st Ave South near Puget Sound Park around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 4. If you have any information about this tragic incident, please contact the King County Sheriff's Office at 296-3311.

Burien, WA

