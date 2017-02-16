Empty Bowls presents $21,000 check to White Center & Highline Food Banks
The annual "big check presentation" for Burien's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser took place at Dan Thai Restaurant - which won this year for Best Soup - on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16. This year's record-setting fundraiser netted $21,000, to be split evenly between the White Center and Highline Area Food Banks. A record number - 1,164 people - attended this year's event, which was held at the Burien Community Center on Jan. 27. "Thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed the Empty Bowls Event this year, the White Center Food Bank and Highline Area Food Bank reaped the rewards of hard work and dedication for a good cause," Organizers said.
