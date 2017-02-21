Discover Burien Announces New Executive Director, Bruce Wynn
Discover Burien is very pleased to welcome our new Executive Director Bruce Wynn to the organization. Mr. Wynn comes to us with extensive experience as the former Executive Director for the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce and the Interbay Neighborhood Association where he successfully propelled those groups into a force for economic development while forging important partnerships in those communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highline Times.
