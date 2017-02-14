Crime Watch Followups: Stolen car found with more loot; car prowl on...
STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND, WITH MORE LOOT: The photo above is from Jennifer , whose stolen car - reported here earlier this week - was found, with others' stolen property: My car was recovered by the SPD on the 1200 block of SW Holden and filled with stolen property including 2 bikes on bike rack It was operating as mobile drug unit, car filled with drugs and needles, 3 people arrested, cell phones in car, and interior completely trashed, Thule rocket box and roof rack missing hopefully bikes and other stolen property can get reunited with the owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Burien Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women looking to have sex in Renton
|Nov '16
|Rancherorob
|3
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Burien Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC