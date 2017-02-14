Crime Watch Followups: Stolen car fou...

Crime Watch Followups: Stolen car found with more loot; car prowl on...

Friday Feb 10 Read more: West Seattle Blog

STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND, WITH MORE LOOT: The photo above is from Jennifer , whose stolen car - reported here earlier this week - was found, with others' stolen property: My car was recovered by the SPD on the 1200 block of SW Holden and filled with stolen property including 2 bikes on bike rack It was operating as mobile drug unit, car filled with drugs and needles, 3 people arrested, cell phones in car, and interior completely trashed, Thule rocket box and roof rack missing hopefully bikes and other stolen property can get reunited with the owner.

