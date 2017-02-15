City of Burien hosts film contest to ...

City of Burien hosts film contest to protect local watershed

The City of Burien is pleased to announce its first annual public service announcement film contest. This year, the contest theme is stormwater pollution-why it's a problem and how to reduce it.

