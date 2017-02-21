City of Burien Files Petition for Review Regarding Change in Flight Path

On February 14, 2017, the City of Burien petitioned the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to review final decisions by the FAA related to flight departures using the "New Route" at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The petition also asks the Court to review FAA's denial of requests to modify or cease flights using the New Route as well as the FAA's decision to not reopen consultation or conduct the required environmental review of alternative routes that would cause less harm to the City and its residents.

