City of Burien closes Peter Western Bridge due to landslide damage
On Thursday night , two City of Burien Public Works employees were inspecting the Peter Western Bridge because of reports of trees falling, when they discovered signs of a possible landslide in the ravine. The City says the workers felt movement on the bridge, which prompted them to immediately take steps to close it and notify neighbors in the immediate vicinity.
