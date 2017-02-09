Burien filmmaker Christine Kennedy gets video into Getty Research Institute
This week the Getty Research Institute announced that it will obtain a large collection of short films and video art entitled 'Joanie4Jackie,' all made by women - including one by Burien resident Christine Kennedy. The collection was originally compiled and distributed by filmmaker, artist, and author Miranda July, who went on to win the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize at Sundance.
